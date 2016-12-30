Tara Reid's tragedy

Tara Reid is mourning the devastating loss of her father, Thomas Reid.

The 41-year-old actress revealed on Instagram on Friday that her father has died, sharing a picture of the two lovingly embracing.

“Today, I’ve received terrible news that my father, Thomas Reid, has passed away,” Tara wrote. “He was a man full of life, love, wisdom, and strength. He was not only fun and in good spirits, but he was also one of the best story tellers I’ve ever heard.”

“My dad was so supportive, kind, strong, and my hero,” she continued. “He was my heart, my soul, and my entire world. I love you and will miss you so much daddy! #RIPDADDYREID.”

Tara just spent Christmas with her parents, including her mother, Donna. Both Thomas and Donna were teachers and day-care center owners.

Merry Christmas I love you all! Feels so good be around my family 😍⛄️💜😍😂❤️⛄️😍💜💋 A photo posted by Tara Reid (@tarareid) on Dec 25, 2016 at 8:04pm PST

“Merry Christmas I love you all!” the “American Pie” actress Instagrammed last week. “Feels so good be around my family.”

Thomas was 76 years old. He is survived by Donna, Tara, and the actress’ three siblings, Tom, Colleen, and Patrick.

It hasn’t been an easy road for Tara in the last few years. ET spoke with the “Sharknado” star last February, when she talked about being a constant subject of tabloid headlines.

“I’m a human. If you cut me I bleed,” Tara said. “I’m just like everyone else. I think that when people are famous, they don’t realize that they are actually human.”