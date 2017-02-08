Tarik Black earns starting role with Lakers

Tarik Black earns a starting role with his defense.

Tarik Black has started to be the talk of the Lakers a lot lately. This talk has to do with his performance on the basketball court.

Every time he is on the court he plays with high energy and is aggressive. Everyone knows him most for his exciting dunk attempts, dunks, and blocked shots.

He hasn’t started much or at all for the Lakers. Yet that would change for him and the Lakers.

By working hard not just in games, but in practice he earned a starting role with the Lakers. Now he will be able to do all this consistently and help the Lakers win.

As a starter in the victory over the New York Knicks he was shy of a double-double with 9 points and 10 rebounds. Tarik Black shined in the starting role he earned.

This all began when he started at power forward for Julius Randle when he was out with pneumonia.

Then when Randle came back, Black still started.

However, this time he started at center for Timofey Mozgov.

By Luke Walton going with a smaller and younger lineup, the Lakers won.

He went with his youth therefore they can develop together on the court. The Lakers can still make the playoffs yet it is a long shot.

Did Walton having his veterans come off the bench improve the Lakers play?

If yes, he may have mad this move a little too late.

Or is this move just in time?

All we know is the Lakers must want it to improve and make it there.

We haven’t had the All-Star break therefore we shall see after the break where the Lakers go from here and if they can make a push.

