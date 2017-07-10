TASTE OF THE TOUR: Sweet white wine and a big nose star

BERGERAC, France (AP) After a well-deserved rest day, the Tour de France peloton gets back to work on Tuesday through the colorful landscapes of the Perigord region.

Here’s a gastronomic, sporting and cultural glance at the 178-kilometer (111-mile) stage:

BAGUETTE AND BUTTER: Stage 10 is mainly flat and suited for sprinters, with just two minor climbs. Starting in Perigueux, it ends in Bergerac, a lovely medieval town on the banks of the river Dordogne.

The final kilometers of the stage are straightforward, a stark contrast to the maze of little streets where fans will spend the day treating themselves with the culinary specialties on offer.

PLAT DU JOUR: Just one quick tip, if you’re on a diet, avoid Perigord. This is not a place for the faint hearted when it comes to the art of the table. Go for the duck. Foie gras is a must as an appetizer that can be followed up with a confit (duck legs preserved in fat and salt, served fried) or magret (duck breast) for the full monty. If you prefer cheese, the Cabecou du Perigord is creamy and mild.

CULTURE: Tour de France contenders will ride past the Lascaux cave. The prehistoric World Heritage site was discovered in 1940 and features some stunning hunting scenes showing about 100 animal figures. Replicas of these works are on display in the nearby village of Montignac, at the International Center of Parietal Art.

VIN DU JOUR: Monbazillac. Monks who founded a church on Mount Bazillac started to grow vines in the 12th century in the area. A sweet white wine that people often taste with foie gras or dessert, Monbazillac is a full-flavored treat with honey and citrus flavors that marry well with blue cheese.

HISTORY: The most famous figure in Bergerac is the author Savinien Cyrano, who inspired Edmond Rostand’s hero with a gigantic nose, Cyrano de Bergerac. The play is a classic of French literature and the 1990 movie adaptation with Gerard Depardieu won several awards including the Oscar for the best costume design.

STAT OF THE DAY: 49. Chris Froome will be wearing the yellow jersey for the 49th time on Tuesday. If he keeps it in Bergerac, he will join five-time Tour winner Jacques Anquetil to fourth place in the all-time list of riders’ days in yellow behind Eddy Merckx (96), Bernard Hinault (75), and Miguel Indurain (60).

QUOTE OF THE DAY: ”It’s a massive blow to the team.” – Yellow jersey holder Chris Froome, reflecting on Geraint Thomas’ crash that took his Team Sky teammate out of the race on Sunday.

DIGESTIF: La Vielle Prune, or old plum in French, is a chest-warming eau de vie made of super tasty plums. Don’t be fooled by the golden robe and the sweetness of its vanilla hints if you want to avoid a serious hangover the next morning: It is 42 degrees proof.

NEXT ORDER: Wednesday’s stage is a flat and long 203.5-kilometer (126.5-mile) route from Eymet to Pau as riders head towards the Pyrenees. Another one for the sprinters before a mountain marathon of more than 200 kilometers the next day.