Tattooed, shirtless looters arrested for stealing power pole as police turn up the heat

Two men were arrested Wednesday after an officer found a utility pole strapped to the top of a vehicle in Jacksonville, days after Hurricane Irma spawned severe flooding in the city.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office tweeted a picture of the shirtless men sitting handcuffed on the sidewalk.

“These two were caught stealing a JEA pole just this morning! Citizens watching out and officers cleaning up = partnership! #Irma #JSO,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Police said 42-year-old Blake Lee Waller and 46-year-old Victor Walter Apeler were arrested on grand theft charges after someone reported seeing them load the pole onto a sports utility vehicle.

MIAMI POLICE RAMP UP PATROLS TO COMBAT LOOTING

A police report obtained by the Associated Press said an officer noticed a light pole missing from an area on top of a bridge. He later spotted a vehicle driving with the pole on top, stopped the vehicle and arrested the men.

Apeler told investigators he was moving the pole because it was on the ground close to traffic lanes, according to the report.

A database search found Apeler had 72 scrap metal-related transactions for recycling since January.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.