9.5 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Tatum: Check out my nude wife

Tatum: Check out my nude wife

By foxnewsonline@foxnews.com Fox News Online -
13
Channing Tatum, left, and Jenna Dewan Tatum arrive at the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2016, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Channing Tatum, left, and Jenna Dewan Tatum arrive at the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2016, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Channing Tatum is an over-sharer.

On Sunday, the hunky actor, 36, opened the doors of his bedroom to share a naked photo of his wife, Jenna Dewan Tatum, lying in bed.

“Nap time = The Best Time,” Channing captioned the black and white photo.

Channing is no stranger to doting on his wife. When Jenna, 36, landed on the cover of Cosmopolitan, Channing jumped on social media to celebrate her.

“I don’t always read magazines, but when I do, it’s the @Cosmpolitan with my incredibly beautiful wife on it,” he captioned a snap reading the mag. “Proud of you @jennaldewan.”

This article originally appeared in Page Six.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© © 2017 Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC, All Rights Reserved - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB