Tatum: Check out my nude wife

Channing Tatum is an over-sharer.

On Sunday, the hunky actor, 36, opened the doors of his bedroom to share a naked photo of his wife, Jenna Dewan Tatum, lying in bed.

“Nap time = The Best Time,” Channing captioned the black and white photo.

Channing is no stranger to doting on his wife. When Jenna, 36, landed on the cover of Cosmopolitan, Channing jumped on social media to celebrate her.

“I don’t always read magazines, but when I do, it’s the @Cosmpolitan with my incredibly beautiful wife on it,” he captioned a snap reading the mag. “Proud of you @jennaldewan.”

This article originally appeared in Page Six.