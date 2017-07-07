Taurasi, Griner lead Mercury in 92-77 win over Stars (Jul 7, 2017)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) Diana Taurasi scored 17 points, Brittney Griner had 15 points, eight rebounds and five blocks, and the Phoenix Mercury beat the San Antonio Stars 92-77 on Friday night.

Griner hit a hook shot just before the halftime buzzer to give Phoenix a 45-35 lead. She and Taurasi combined to score 24 points in the half. Taurasi scored five points during the Mercury’s 11-2 run to open the third quarter for a 56-37 lead.

Phoenix cruised in the second half even after Taurasi was ejected with 8:55 remaining after her second technical foul.

Leilani Mitchell also scored 15 points for Phoenix (9-6). She made her third 3-pointer to give the Mercury an 85-65 lead midway through the fourth.

Kayla McBride scored 10 of her 22 points in the first quarter for San Antonio (1-16). Alex Montgomery added 12 points and Kelsey Plum had six assists.