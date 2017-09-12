Taylor Kitsch found fame when he was cast as bad boy Tim Riggins on the hit series “Friday Night Lights,” but he seriously struggled to make ends meet before he landed the breakout role.

Kitsch recently spoke with Us Weekly and confirmed rumors that he was temporarily homeless before he was cast on the show.

He told the magazine he spent “a few weeks” sleeping on a New York City subway car.

“It was a blue train from downtown all the way up to 182nd and at night they’d change, they’d take longer, A, C or E,” he recalled.

Kitsch, 36, eventually found an apartment but it was lacking some basic amenities.

“Then I was in an apartment with no electricity or power or hot water for months,” he revealed.

It’s not the first time the star has opened up about his difficult past. He told The Daily Beast in 2013 that when his apartment had no electricity he would steal candles from a friend’s girlfriend to bring light into the space.

In recent years, he’s seen sucess on series like “True Detective” and films like “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” and “Lone Survivor.”

Still, he’s often recognized for his work on the beloved series “Friday Night Lights.”

“The resurgence, being on Netflix, there’s a whole new heartbeat to it,” he told Us Weekly. “I mean, all of us are so flattered by it. I loved being a part of it.”