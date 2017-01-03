Taylor scores 19, UCF wins 5th straight, beats ECU 48-45

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) B.J. Taylor had 19 points, Chad Brown added 11 in as many minutes and UCF beat East Carolina 48-45 on Tuesday night.

Brown, who made 4 of 4 from the field, has three double-digit scoring games in the last four after recording just one in the first 41 games of his college career. Matt Williams scored 13 and A.J. Davis tied a career-high with 15 rebounds.

Brown’s jumper capped a 13-2 run that made it 20-9 and the Knights led the rest of the way, despite committing a season-high tying 20 turnovers. UCF (12-3, 3-0 American Athletic Conference) set season lows for field goals made (12), 3-pointers made (three), field-goal percentage (26.1) and 3-point field-goal percentage (17.6) but hit 21 of 28 free throws.

East Carolina (9-7, 1-2), which hit just 6 of 16 foul shots, shot 26.7 percent from the field and was outrebounded 46-38. Kentrell Barkley scored 16, including a career-high four 3s, and grabbed nine rebounds for the Pirates.