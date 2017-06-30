Calvin Harris is regretting going off on Taylor Swift via Twitter just a month after the couple broke up in July 2016.

The pair dated for 15 months before calling it quits.

“It was completely the wrong instinct,” the 33-year-old told British GQ. “I was protecting what I see as my one talent in the world being belittled. It felt like things were piling on top of me and that was when I snapped.”

The Scottish DJ vented his frustrations on Twitter after a rep for the 27-year-old pop star confirmed she wrote his hit song, “This Is What You Came For.” At that time, Swift was immediately rumored to be dating 36-year-old British actor Tom Hiddleston.

“I figure if you’re happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do,” Harris tweeted at the time. “I know you’re off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy [Perry] ETC but I’m not that guy, sorry. I won’t allow it.” “Please focus on the positive aspects of YOUR life because you’ve earned a great one. God bless everyone have a beautiful day.”

Harris acknowledged he may have taken things a bit too far.

“It’s very difficult when something I consider so personal plays out very publicly,” he explained. “The aftermath of the relationship was way more heavily publicized than the relationship itself. When we were together, we were very careful for it not to be a media circus. She respected my feelings in that sense. I’m not good at being a celebrity. But when it ended, all hell broke loose. Now I see that Twitter thing as a result of me succumbing to pressure. It took me a minute to realize that none of that matters. I’m a positive guy.”

He added, “… For both of us it was the wrong situation. It clearly wasn’t right, so it ended.”

Swift has since moved on from Harris. She’s now reportedly dating 26-year-old British actor Joe Alwyn.