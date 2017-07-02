SAN DIEGO (AP) Chris Taylor hit a grand slam, Corey Seager and Justin Turner had consecutive homers and Rich Hill tied his career high with 11 strikeouts in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 8-0 victory against the San Diego Padres on Saturday night.

Bench coach Bob Geren managed the Dodgers in place of Dave Roberts, suspended one game by Major League Baseball for his role in an altercation with Padres manager Andy Green the night before. Roberts was also fined, as were Green and Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood.

Taylor’s slam came off Craig Stammen with two outs in the seventh inning. It was his third of the season and the fourth of his career.

For the second straight night, the Dodgers hit a grand slam against the Padres. Austin Barnes had a grand slam and a three-run shot in a 10-4 victory Friday.

The Dodgers had 14 hits, and even Hill (5-4) got his share with two singles for his first career multi-hit game. Among them was a run-scoring base hit in the fourth.

Logan Forsythe had four hits, including an RBI infield single in the first. Seager added three hits.

The Dodgers have outscored the Padres 63-18 in eight games this season.

Hill threw seven innings of four-hit ball while walking only one. He matched his strikeout high set Sept. 6, 2006, against Pittsburgh while with the Chicago Cubs and equaled June 7, 2007, against Atlanta.

Padres starter Dillon Overton (0-1) allowed four runs and nine hits in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out three and walked two.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: RHP Kenta Maeda (6-3, 4.15 ERA) is scheduled to start Sunday’s series finale. He’s 2-2 with a 3.38 ERA in six career starts against San Diego, including a no-decision on May 5.

Padres: RHP Jhoulys Chacin (6-7, 4.76) is 4-2 with a 1.83 ERA in eight starts at Petco Park this season.

