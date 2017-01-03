TCU rallies late for 60-57 win over struggling Sooners

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) Alex Robinson scored eight of his 18 points in a second-half run that put TCU ahead for the first time and the Horned Frogs held on to beat Oklahoma 60-57 on Tuesday night.

The Horned Frogs (12-2, 1-1 Big 12) never led until Karviar Shepherd made two free throws with 3:38 left to make it 56-54. After an Oklahoma miss, Robinson made a floater.

Robinson’s layup with 13:45 ignited the 21-6 run that put TCU in the lead to stay.

Kameron McGusty had 11 points to lead Oklahoma (6-7, 0-2), which lost its fifth straight game. Darrion Strong-Moore and Matt Freeman each scored 10.

Brandon Parrish had 10 points for the Horned Frogs.

McGusty’s 3-pointer with 50 seconds left got the Sooners within 60-57, and TCU then missed a jumper as the shot clock expired. Oklahoma appeared to have a turnover with 4.2 seconds, but TCU freshman Jaylen Fisher couldn’t keep the ball in bounds. After a timeout, Freeman’s potential game-tying shot was deflected by JD Miller and came up well short.