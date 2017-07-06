Team probing Syria chemical attacks comes under pressure

The head of the team charged with determining responsibility for chemical weapons attacks in Syria is appealing to governments to stop exerting political pressure on investigators who will report in mid-October on two incidents, including an April 4 attack that killed over 90 people.

Edmund Mulet told reporters after briefing the U.N. Security Council behind closed doors Thursday that the team is receiving “direct and indirect messages all the time from many sides telling us how to do our work.”

He said the investigative body he heads will report on responsibility for the April 4 attack in Khan Sheikhoun where “sarin or a sarin-like substance” was used and a Sept. 16, 2016, attack near Um Hosh in the Aleppo countryside where “sulfur mustard” was likely used.