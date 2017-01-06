Team USA beats Canada to win gold at 2017 World Junior Championship

Heading into Thursday’s gold medal game between USA and Canada at the World Junior Championship, it would have been hard to fathom the title game topping the Americans’ epic semifinal win over Russia.

Somehow, it did.

It was a riveting, fast-paced battle all game long. Canada jumped out to an early lead and looked to control the game early, but the Americans managed to overcome two separate two-goal deficits(2-0 and then 4-2) in regulation before forcing overtime with the score tied 4-4.

Despite a plethora of chances for either side, a 20-minute OT period of 5-on-5 wasn’t able to find a winner, so the game headed to a shootout.

American forward Troy Terry, who scored three of USA’s four shootout goals in their win over Russia, played the role of hero once again. Terry — an Anaheim Ducks prospect — scored the lone goal in the five-round shootout.

USA goalie Tyler Parsons stopped all five attempts from Canadian shooters in addition to his 46 saves in regulation and overtime. Two-way defenseman Charlie McAvoy had a goal and an assist and was named MVP of the medal round.

For Team USA, it’s their fourth gold medal performance at the WJC and their third in the last seven years. It’s also the second time that they’ve gone undefeated at the tournament, finishing with a perfect 7-0 record this year.