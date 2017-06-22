Tebaldi recalled among 3 changes for Italy to play Australia

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) Italy coach Conor O’Shea has made three changes to the team which was narrowly beaten by Fiji last weekend, bringing scrumhalf Tito Tebaldi into the starting lineup for the first time in three years for its test match Saturday against Australia.

O’Shea also selected backrower Andries Van Schalkwyk at No. 8, while Marco Lazzaroni could make his test debut off the bench.

Italy lost 22-19 in Suva when flyhalf Ben Volavola kicked a dropped goal two minutes after the end of regulation time.

With injuries to a number of players, including Brisbane-born Luke McLean, Italy came into its June series with a young squad – an average age of 25.

”We came so close, we should’ve beaten Fiji on the balance looking back on the game, but we know this is a step up in class,” O’Shea said in comments posted on the Australian Rugby Union website.

”We’re on a huge growth curve in Italian rugby. Changes that should’ve been made years ago, we’re making now with group of young players who are learning a lot, getting better.”

Australia coach Michael Cheika said he would be wary of O’Shea’s innovative tactics and said the Wallabies would need to be prepared for unorthodox measures.

In this year’s Six Nations tournament, Italy’s tactic of not engaging in rucks – and consequently having players onside despite being deep in the opponent’s space – angered England coach Eddie Jones.

Italy led that match 10-5 at halftime over a befuddled England lineup, but the English rallied in the second half to win 36-15.

O’Shea explained at the time that not contesting possession, after an Italian tackler rolled away, no ruck had been formed and no offside line existed.

French referee Romain Poite agreed with O’Shea during that match. On Saturday, English referee Matthew Carley will be in charge.

”They’ve got a clever coaching team,” Cheika said, ”And they’ve done a lot of little things – from that (ruck strategy), to two-man lineouts, they’ve got some very different switches back down the blind.

”So we’ve got to be aware of all those things but not let that override playing our own game.”

Skipper Stephen Moore has been recalled to Australia’s starting XV among six changes to the team which lost to Scotland last weekend.

Moore returns as one of four changes in the scrum, with the ACT Brumbies pair of Scott Sio and Rory Arnold joined by Lopeti Timani at No. 8.

The Australians had a surprising 24-19 loss to Scotland last weekend in Sydney after opening their international season on June 10 with a 37-14 win over Fiji in Melbourne.

Hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau and lock Sam Carter were relegated to the bench, while Rookie prop Tom Robertson and No. 8 Scott Higginbotham were dropped from the squad.

The Wallabies have not lost to Italy in 16 matches. Their last match in Brisbane in 1994 was a close win for the home side – 23-20 at Ballymore.

—

Lineups:

Australia: Israel Folau, Dane Haylett-Petty, Rob Horne, Karmichael Hunt, Sefa Naivalu, Bernard Foley, Will Genia, Lopeti Timani, Michael Hooper, Ned Hanigan, Adam Coleman, Rory Arnold, Allan Alaalatoa, Stephen Moore (captain), Scott Sio. Reserves: Tatafu Polota-Nau, Toby Smith, Sekope Kepu, Sam Carter, Jack Dempsey, Joe Powell, Quade Cooper, Reece Hodge.

Italy: Edoardo Padovani, Angelo Esposito, Michele Campagnaro, Tommaso Boni, Giovambattista Venditti, Tommaso Allan, Tito Tebaldi; Andrea Lovotti, Luca Bigi, Simone Ferrari, Marco Fuser, Dean Budd, Francesco Minto, Maxime Mbanda, Andries Van Schalkwyk. Reserves: Ornel Gega, Federico Zani, Pietro Ceccarelli, Marco Lazzaroni, Abraham Steyn, Edoardo Gori, Carlo Canna, Tommaso Benvenuti.