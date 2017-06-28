Tebow homers on 1st day in Class A Advanced

On his first day playing for the St. Lucie Mets, Tim Tebow smacked his first home run in Class A Advanced.
Tebow hit a two-run shot to left-center off Palm Beach Cardinals right-hander Junior Fernandez, the Cardinals’ No. 10 prospect according to MLBPipeline.com, in the second inning of Game 2 of a doubleheader on Wednesday. Tebow’s scheduled debut in Port St. Lucie was postponed Tuesday due to rain.
Before being promoted to Class A Advanced on Sunday, the former NFL quarterback had hit three home runs in 64 games for the Class A Columbia Fireflies.
Tebow, batting seventh and playing left field, also added a single to center field in his next at-bat in the fourth. In the first game of the doubleheader, he went 1-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout batting eighth as the designated hitter.
