Tebow homers on 1st day in Class A Advanced

On his first day playing for the St. Lucie Mets, Tim Tebow smacked his first home run in Class A Advanced.

Tebow hit a two-run shot to left-center off Palm Beach Cardinals right-hander Junior Fernandez, the Cardinals’ No. 10 prospect according to MLBPipeline.com, in the second inning of Game 2 of a doubleheader on Wednesday. Tebow’s scheduled debut in Port St. Lucie was postponed Tuesday due to rain.