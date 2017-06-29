Tebow or Jordan?

By news@wgmd.com -
16

After his moon shot Wednesday we have to ask: is Tim Tebow better at baseball than Michael Jordan?

More MLB Videos

WATCH: Royals' Butera breaks up Fulmer's shutout bid in ninth

WATCH: Royals’ Butera breaks up Fulmer’s shutout bid in ninth

15 mins ago

Corey Kluber credits not rushing back from injury for successful June

Corey Kluber credits not rushing back from injury for successful June

15 mins ago

Yost: 'Fulmer was too much for us'

Yost: ‘Fulmer was too much for us’

15 mins ago

Jose Urena takes the hill as Marlins close out homestand

Jose Urena takes the hill as Marlins close out homestand

1 hr ago

Chris Archer sets sights on 3rd straight win

Chris Archer sets sights on 3rd straight win

1 hr ago

All-Star Minute: Marlins' Marcell Ozuna, Rays' Corey Dickerson look for late votes

All-Star Minute: Marlins’ Marcell Ozuna, Rays’ Corey Dickerson look for late votes

1 hr ago

More MLB Videos»

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR