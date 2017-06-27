Tebow time in St. Lucie: Former QB grateful

Tebow was slated to play left field and bat eighth against Palm Beach right-hander Connor Jones, a 2016 second-round Draft pick from the University of Virginia. Jones is 4-4 with a 4.56 ERA, with left-handers hitting .242 against him.

Tebow was promoted to Class A Advanced St. Lucie on Sunday after going 0-for-2 in Class A Columbia’s 2-1 home loss to Kannapolis, which dropped the lefty hitter’s average to .220 over 64 games.

Alderson on Tebow’s promotion

“I’m looking forward to this opportunity tonight and making the most of it,” said Tebow, whose promotion Sunday spread virally across social media. “I also understand I have a long way to go and just try to get better every day,”

The Mets’ Spring Training facility and central hub of baseball activities is not unfamiliar ground for the former college star and NFL quarterback.

Tebow, 29, blasted an opposite-field homer on the first pitch he saw as a pro in an instructional league game on Sept. 28. Against the Marlins in a Spring Training game at First Data Field in March, Tebow recorded his first hit for the New York Mets, lining a single to left field off Kyle Lobstein after eight hitless at-bats.

Tebow homers on first pitch

Tebow faced tough competition in Spring Training, including reigning Cy Young Award winners Rick Porcello and Max Scherzer, but he admitted it was good to be back in a place where he was familiar.

“I think just being able to get some at-bats on this field, that always helps a little bit,” he said. “To understand the background, to know where I’m playing, to know the fences a little bit, to have played on it a couple times … I think that gives you some comfort, sure.”

Tebow’s best week for Columbia was in an 11-for-27 hot streak over eight games from April 21-28. He boosted his average from .156 to .250 and had three doubles and a triple.

“It’s been a little bit of a whirlwind in less than a year,” Tebow said. “But at the same time, I’m not really someone who stops to think about the ‘what ifs’ or ‘what happened.’ I try to compartmentalize and focus on the task at hand and the day-to-day. I just focus on the next thing.”