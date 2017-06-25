Tech Talk: Scott Feldman discusses his delivery

Feldman with Chris Welsh on Tech Talk.
More FOX Sports Ohio Videos
Could Bradley Zimmer beat The Freeze?
1 hr ago
Homer Bailey on first start back: ‘No excuses. I just didn’t pitch well’
17 hours ago
Reds manager Bryan Price not excusing Bailey’s health for not performing
17 hours ago
The strikeouts aren’t important for Kluber, he just cares about the result
17 hours ago
After loss, Francona jokes he may keep his uniform on for tomorrow
17 hours ago
Kipnis: ‘The offense just didn’t get it done tonight.’
17 hours ago