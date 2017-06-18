Techera helps Whitecaps salvage 1-1 draw with FC Dallas (Jun 17, 2017)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) Cristian Techera scored on a free kick in the 74th minute to help the Vancouver Whitecaps tie FC Dallas 1-1 on Saturday night.

Techera curled a left-footed shot over the wall and past goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez from about 30 yards out for the Uruguayan’s fourth of the season.

The Whitecaps brought on 16-year-old Alphonso Davies, who made his debut for Canada in a friendly this week, with 30 minutes to go in hopes of sparking something, and his galloping runs seemed to spark Vancouver (6-6-2) before Techera struck.

Maximiliano Urruti scored for Dallas (6-3-6) in the 52nd minute. He stole the ball from fellow Argentine Matias Laba in midfield and slotted home his eighth goal.