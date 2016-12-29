Teen arrested after shootout on Miami Beach's Ocean Drive

Authorities say a teenager is accused of starting a shootout that sent tourists and locals scrambling for cover in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach police tell local news outlets that dozens of bullets were fired during the shooting spree early Tuesday on Ocean Drive. No one was injured. The 17-year-old briefly escaped a police chase but was found hiding in his apartment and now faces multiple charges.

The shooting occurred between a group of people standing on the sidewalk and another group crossing Ocean Drive.

Police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez says three people were taken into custody after the shooting. Only the teen remains in custody.

While authorities haven’t said what led to the shooting, Rodriguez tells reporters there was an argument earlier at the same location.