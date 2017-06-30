Teen model sparks outrage

Cindy Crawford’s 15-year-old daughter Kaia Gerber has sparked social media backlash after she posted a bathroom selfie on Instagram Thursday, where she’s seen wearing a robe and not much else.

“Uniform,” the teen model commented as she’s spotted exposing her shoulders and tan lines.

However, many of her 1.4 million followers weren’t impressed with the snap.

“I love Kaia with all my heart and she is gorgeous, but she is too young for this type of photo,” wrote one commenter.

“Her parents don’t care,” added another. “Lack of good parenting results in this false glorification of the self… she doesn’t look like a 15-year-old girl. She looks like a woman, she teases like one, and she probably behaves like one. It’s all about the external image, an empty shell. They are craving for the wrong attention!”

“It was a matter of time… but I still hate to see this. Cindy — take the reins now before you can’t anymore,” chimed another.

This isn’t the first time Gerber has raised eyebrows. Following in her mother’s footsteps as an in-demand model, Gerber has posted several images on the photo sharing app that many be deemed inappropriate for her age.

Gerber told Refinery29.com in February that despite her blossoming career in the fashion world, she tries to be careful on social media.

“I mean, I think I’m really careful about what I post, but at the same time, I’m 15-years-old,” she explained. “I don’t feel pressured to be perfect all the time, because nobody is and I think I almost respect people who show off their imperfections more because you can relate to them. When I see Instagram [posts] that are really perfect, it’s hard to respond to that. You want to see more.”

Reps for Gerber and Crawford did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

