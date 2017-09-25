Teen soccer captain collapses, dies after taking penalty kick

A Rhode Island community is mourning the sudden death of high school soccer captain who collapsed and later died after suffering a brain aneurysm on the field. Maddie Potts, a senior at Chariho High School, was taking a penalty kick when she fell ill during a game against Middletown on Saturday night, The Westerly Sun reported.

“Everything that could be done for her on the field was done,” Barry Ricci, the district’s superintendent, told the news outlet. “There was a parent who was a doctor who resuscitated her.”

Potts, 17, was rushed to South County Hospital and then transferred to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence, where she later died.

“It’s with great sadness that we announce the passing of Chariho High School senior Maddie Potts,” Ricci said in a statement, according to The Westerly Sun. “Maddie’s sudden passing is a tragic loss to our school community. Maddie collapsed on the field during a soccer game on Saturday night, was supported by a responsive team of health professionals and treated at South County and Hasbro. Her passing was unrelated to the game.”

Ricci’s statement went on to describe Potts as an artist, an athlete, a classmate, a teammate and a friend. He said counselors were being made available for students, faculty and staff. She was a member of the school’s lacrosse team and had been named a 2017 Providence Journal All-State Division II first teamer.

A vigil is planned for Monday night.