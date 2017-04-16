Teenager Vondrousova wins 1st WTA title at Biel Ladies Open

BIEL, Switzerland (AP) Aged just 17, Marketa Vondrousova won her first WTA Tour title on Sunday, beating Anett Kontaveit of Estonia 6-4, 7-6 (6) in the Biel Ladies Open final.

The 233rd-ranked Czech clinched the first edition of the Swiss indoor hard-court tournament when Kontaveit netted a forehand under pressure from another powerful ground stroke.

Vondrousova did not drop a set in the main draw after advancing through three rounds of qualifying. She beat top-seeded fellow Czech Barbora Strykova in the semifinals to reach her first final on tour.

On Sunday, the left-handed Vondrousova overcame double-fault problems on her serve to save 13 of the 14 break-point chances that 99th-ranked Kontaveit had.