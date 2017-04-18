A trio of teens was charged with a violent plot to “kill everyone and anyone” at their Michigan middle school, according to court records.

Lapeer County Assistant Prosecutor David Campbell read chilling words allegedly written by Gunnar Rice in Lapper County District Court on Monday, detailed what he allegedly planned to undertake at Zemmer Middle School in Lapeer, a city of roughly 8,000 about 20 miles east of Flint.

Rice, 14, wrote that he wanted to “exterminate all the [expletive] animals at this school,” Campbell said during Monday’s arraignment, MLive.com reported. “We’ll kill everyone and anyone of our choosing.”

Rice was charged as an adult on charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, using computers to commit a crime, conspiracy to commit terrorism and a false report of terrorism.

Two other students, Asa Christopher Candela and Dylan Michael DeAngelis, both 15, have also been charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, using computers to commit a crime and conspiracy to commit terrorism.

Campbell also read in court what he claimed were the writings of DeAngelis, describing his role in the plot to kill at the middle school campus.

