Tennesee Titans: Bucs QB Jameis Winston wishes Mariota fast recovery

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston and Tennessee Titans signal-caller Marcus Mariota were members of the same draft class.

While the two haven’t really been in contact since the Buccaneers faced the Titans in 2015, Winston had a kind message for the rising quarterback who fractured his fibula late last season.

“I haven’t had a chance to reach out to Marcus, but you can tell him for me: I hope he has a speedy recovery and he comes back and balls like he did last year,’’ Winston said. “I know he’s been doing his thing in Tennessee, and from what I have seen they are headed in the right direction,” Winston said.

Winston has a lot of respect for Mariota, and it seems that he has kept the Titans and his “draft classmate” on his mental.

More from Titan Sized

“He has been amazing, man,’’ Winston said of the Titans quarterback. “He has definitely held his own. I am enjoying what he is doing in Tennessee. They are definitely a team on the up and up. They had a great season this year, and I know Marcus has been ballin’. I just want him to have a speedy recovery and bounce back strong like he always does.”

And Mariota is more than deserving of all the praise he’s gotten.

In his two years as a pro, Mariota has thrown for a total of 6,244 yards with 45 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. He has a completion percentage of 61.6, and a passer rating of 93.8.

Want your voice heard? Join the Titan Sized team!

With Mariota expected to be fully capable by the time training camp rolls around this summer, things are looking way up for this improving Titans football team.

This article originally appeared on