Tennessee Basketball Preview vs Ole Miss: Live Stream, Game Time, TV Info for Vols and Rebels

Tennessee basketball is set to host the Ole Miss Rebels Wednesday night. Here is the Volunteers’ preview, including game time, streaming, and TV info.

After a heartbreaking loss in which they blew a 19-point lead on the road to the Mississippi State Bulldogs this past Saturday, Tennessee basketball is back at home Wednesday night to host the Ole Miss Rebels as its quest for the NCAA Tournament continues.

Rick Barnes’s Vols will be looking to make up for their loss on Saturday and their earlier loss to the Rebels. Both of those losses were on the road, so they hope to get things back on track in front of their home crowd at Thompson-Boling Arena.

With a 13-10 record and a 5-5 SEC record, Tennessee is in the middle of the pack of the SEC right now, but a win over the Rebels could move them into the Top 5 of the standings due to the Arkansas Razorbacks’ loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores Tuesday.

The same holds true for the Rebels, who are 14-9 and also 5-5 in the SEC.

Here is the information you need to know for the game.

Ole Miss Rebels at Tennessee Volunteers

When: Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. E.T.

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena; Knoxville, Tenn.

TV: SEC Network

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Line: Tennessee -6

Over/Under: 155

With eight games left, Tennessee basketball is in the thick of the NCAA Tournament race thanks to its No. 3 ranked strength of schedule.

That has the Vols in the Top 40 of the RPI and at least one of the first four teams out in most people’s bracketology reports.

However, they know they need a few more wins, and this game is a perfect opportunity for them to get one. Here, they are facing a fellow NCAA Tournament bubble team from the SEC.

This isn’t just an opportunity, though. It’s a must-win for the Vols. Since both teams are in competition to get to the Big Dance, Tennessee can’t afford a sweep at the hands of the Rebels. A split could bring in schedule strength as the tiebreaker, which favors the Vols.

This precedes a huge home game over the Georgia Bulldogs this Saturday, another NCAA Tournament bubble team.

The Vols need to win both games, and it will cement their spot in the race to reach the postseason. However, a loss to either team significantly hurts their cause.

And starting with Ole Miss, they know they have to win this game.

