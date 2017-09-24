Tennessee church shooting leaves 1 dead, several wounded, officials say

At least one woman was shot and killed and several others were wounded on Sunday when a gunman opened fire inside a Tennessee church, Nashville police said.

The shooter was also shot and taken into to the hospital, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

Nashville police received calls about a shooting at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch just after 11 a.m., officials told Fox News. The church is about 30 minutes southeast of Nashville.

“This is a mass casualty situation. All of the wounded have been transported to area hospitals. The majority are older adults,” Nashville Fire Department wrote on Twitter.

Joseph Pleasant, a spokesman for the Nashville Fire Department, confirmed at least six people were shot and taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries were unclear at this time, but everyone except for one victim was over the age of 60.

Another person was pistol-whipped and taken to the hospital, officials said.

The church has a weekly service starting at 10 a.m. Sunday. The surrounding area was closed off as police investigated the situation.