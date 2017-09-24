Tennessee church shooting leaves multiple people hurt, officials say

At least seven people were shot on Sunday when a gunman opened fire inside a Tennessee Church, Nashville police said.

Nashville police received calls about a shooting at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch just after 11 a.m., officials told Fox News. The church is about 30 minutes southeast of Nashville.

“This is a mass casualty situation. All of the wounded have been transported to area hospitals. The majority are older adults,” Nashville Police Department wrote on Twitter.

Joseph Pleasant, a spokesman for the Nashville Fire Department, confirmed at least seven people were shot and taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries were unclear at this time.

The shooter was also shot and taken into custody, the fire department wrote on Twitter.

The church has a weekly service starting at 10 a.m. Sunday. The surrounding area was closed off as police conduct an investigation.

This is a developing story, Check back for updates.