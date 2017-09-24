A young church usher who confronted the suspect accused of opening fire at a church in Antioch, Tenn., on Sunday, is a “hero,” according to police — and his family says that’s no surprise at all.

Robert Engle, 22, an usher with the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ, saw the suspected gunman, identified as 25-year-old Emanuel Kidega Samson, and jumped to stop him, according to witnesses.

Engle “physically engaged” with Samson, investigators added. Ultimately the suspect was shot and Engle suffered a “significant injury around his head” after being pistol-whipped.

Engle then ran to his car, grabbed a gun, and held the gunman at gunpoint until law enforcement arrived, witnesses said.

Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief Steve Anderson called Engle “the hero” for his actions at the Burnette Chapel on Sunday, noting, “He’s the person who stopped this madness.”

Engle’s grandmother, Rheta, told the Tennessean that she’s proud of her grandson Robert.

“That’s like him. He’s just someone who cares about a lot of people. He has all their feelings at heart,” Rheta Engle said. “It would make any parent, grandparent very, very proud of him.”

A friend of Robert’s added that his friend is a “great guy. Just one of the kindest human beings you’ll ever meet.”

Metropolitan Nashville Police said Robert Engle was being treated at Skyline Medical Center after Sunday’s shooting.