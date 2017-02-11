Tennessee Football: Joshua Dobbs Gets Standing Ovation at Vols Basketball Game

Former Tennessee football quarterback Joshua Dobbs got a standing ovation as the Volunteers basketball team hosted the Georgia Bulldogs Saturday.

The crowd at Thompson-Boling Arena was there for a huge SEC basketball game with two bubble teams, but Tennessee football star Joshua Dobbs got the biggest praise.

The former Vols quarterback was on hand to watch his alma mater’s basketball team face the Georgia Bulldogs.

And when Rick Barnes’s team took a four-point lead into a television timeout in the first half, the Arena recognized Dobbs and Butch Jones at the game.

Dobbs then went out onto the court with a standing ovation.

Great reception for Joshua Dobbs during the TV timeout

Dobbs is in the process of getting ready for the NFL Draft and trying to improve his stock as much as possible.

Of course, as a beloved former Vol, two of his most memorable games were likely against the Georgia Bulldogs in football as well.

In two starts during his college career against his home state, he led two amazing victories. The first was a five-touchdown performance in a 21-point comeback at Neyland Stadium in 2015.

And then there was the epic Hail Mary game this past year that Jauan Jennings caught.

It was heartwarming to see that fans still love everything about Dobbs despite his lack of championships while quarterbacking in Knoxville.

They will undoubtedly be rooting for him in the NFL Draft. Even without the championships, he has lots of individual records for Tennessee football.

And he was definitely one of the most exciting players to watch in school history.

