Tennessee football had memorable plays in the Music City Bowl. Here are the highlights from the Volunteers’ 38-24 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

They teased fans with a 5-0 start before getting hit with a slew of injuries and stumbling to the finish line. But Tennessee football put a strong exclamation point on its season, as the Vols beat the Huskers in the Music City Bowl.

With the win, they finish 9-4 for the second straight year under Butch Jones, and they will likely get a second straight Top 25 finish.

Despite the bittersweet finish, the Vols had lots of memorable plays in the game.

After all, Joshua Dobbs had a historic performance, and Derek Barnett broke a record. So there are plenty of entertaining things to remember about this game.

And fans can also relish in finally beating Nebraska.

So here are some of the memorable video highlights from Tennessee football’s 38-24 win over Nebraska.

John Kelly runs for a 28-yard touchdown to give the Vols a 7-0 lead in the second.

John Kelly turned on the JETS for the Vols’ 1st TD of the game: pic.twitter.com/a9W1y64Nov — Rocky Top Insider (@rockytopinsider) December 30, 2016

Joshua Dobbs runs for a 10-yard touchdown to give the Vols a 14-0 lead in the second.

Dobbs takes off and finds the end zone for his 30th career rushing score! pic.twitter.com/FEllQSElp5 — Rocky Top Insider (@rockytopinsider) December 30, 2016

Joshua Dobbs hits Josh Malone for a 59-yard touchdown to extend the Vols’ lead to 38-24.

Malone speeds by his man, and Dobbs places it perfectly for the deep TD! pic.twitter.com/9mY2NUhTei — Rocky Top Insider (@rockytopinsider) December 30, 2016

Derek Barnett sets the school record for career sacks with this sack in the fourth.

Watch Derek Barnett break Reggie White’s UT career record for sacks in #MusicCityBowl pic.twitter.com/evGTo2Ocq5 — AllforTennessee.com (@allfortennessee) December 31, 2016

