Tennessee Titans 2017 Mock Draft: Aiding the Defense Early

The Tennessee Titans were one of the most improved teams of the year in 2016. Can they put together a solid 2017 draft class to push them into the playoffs?

The Tennessee Titans surprised a lot of people when they went 9-7 and nearly made the playoffs for the first time since 2008. Quarterback Marcus Mariota displayed confidence and poise while appearing to have taken the next step in his development. The Titans had established a dominant run game with 2014 rushing champion DeMarco Murray and 2nd-round rookie Derrick Henry running behind one of the league’s most underrated offensive lines. Right tackle Jack Conklin was an All-Pro in his first season and left tackle Taylor Lewan rose to be one of the best in the league.

The defense also played well, allowing the second-lowest rushing yards in the league (behind only the Dallas Cowboys). They also ranked sixth in sacks (40) and appeared to have one of the more underrated front-seven’s in the NFL. Brian Orakpo and Derrick Morgan combined for 19.5 sacks, one of the leading duo’s in the league.

While it was a definitely a season full of positive signs, there were still a lot of areas that needed improvement. The secondary, first and foremost, should be a strong focus heading into free agency and the draft. In addition, both Chance Warmack and Brian Schwenke’s pending free agency bring question marks to the interior offensive line.

This draft for the Titans is critical. They’ve shown they are trending upward, but that will only be maintained if they have another successful draft. With a slew of picks, there should be no surprise to see them take advantage of a defensive heavy draft.

1 Malik Hooker Safety, Ohio St. With two first round picks, the Titans should be able to address their most pressing concerns with the top talent available. With the fifth overall pick stemming from the Rams trade in 2016, the Titans should focus on either finding a #1 receiver for Mariota or a blue-chip defender who can help elevate this defense to the next level. Luckily for them, one of the best defensive players in the class may be available in the form of Ohio St. safety Malik Hooker.

Hooker is widely regarded as the top safety prospect in this class with ball skills, rare instincts, and aggressive coverage ability. Hooker is still raw when reviewing his technique, but there is no denying the immediate impact he would have in Tennessee. This secondary is in desperate need for improvement and Hooker has the talent and upside to become a rare talent at the position.

1 O.J. Howard Tight End, Alabama With their second pick in the first round, the Titans need to continue their efforts in building around Marcus Mariota. While they have a dominant run game and stout offensive line, they haven’t had a wide receiver break 1,000 yards since 2013 (Kendall Wright – 1,079). They did, however, have a dominant tight end in Delanie Walker who went for 1,088 just last season. Adding another versatile weapon to this offense, could be the piece they are missing to push them into the playoffs.

O.J. Howard had does nothing but impress since his dominating performance in last years national championship win over Clemson. All season he has maintained his spot as the draft’s top tight end and has proven he is capable of helping an offense in a variety of ways. He has improved as a blocker and possesses the athleticism to be a dangerous mismatch anywhere on the field. With no second round picks, it’s important for Tennessee to hit on both picks. In this scenario, they manage to fill two huge holes with blue-chip talent.

3 Alex Anzalone Linebacker, Florida Another position the Titans will need to focus on is inside linebacker. While Avery Williamson has shown flashes, Wesley Woodyard will be 31 by the start of next season. Finding a solid coverage linebacker who can play all three downs will be crucial for Tennessee. A player who flashed at the Senior Bowl may just be the prospect that fits.

Alex Anzalone (pronounced ann-zuh-LOAN-ee) was an underrated player at Florida, but his size, speed, and athleticism shined at the Senior Bowl and has created a strong buzz in draft circles. Anzalone is a gifted athlete with the quickness and agility to excel in coverage, combined with the strength to be a downhill linebacker. The one concern with Anzalone is durability. If he proves he can stay on the field, he could be a major steal for the Titans.

3 Corn Elder Cornerback, Miami The Titans continue adding talent to the secondary with the selection of Miami (Fl.) cornerback Corn Elder. The former Hurricane will likely have a bit of a hit based on his combine measurables. Elder stands roughly 5’10” and weighs in at around 180 pounds. While his size may limit what he does in coverage, there is no questioning his toughness, competitiveness, and confidence. He possesses the instincts and quickness to become an immediate slot corner in the NFL. His size will limit his market, but Tennessee would be hard strung to find a tougher and more talented player at this point in the draft.

4 Ryan Switzer Wide Receiver, North Carolina Just like Corn Elder, many teams will rate wide receiver Ryan Switzer lower than others based on his size. At 5’9″, 180 pounds, Switzer will have to make his impression almost entirely out of the slot. If you watch the Senior Bowl, however, Switzer quietly put together an impressive performance. He is an incredibly shifty receiver with an ability gain separation and make people miss in the open field.

While many will try to compare him to Julian Edelman, I feel the better fit is the Cowboys’ Cole Beasley. While he started as a slot receiver, Beasley eventually carved himself a solid role in their offense as a do-it-all type of weapon. Switzer has this same potential and could become a reliable target for Marcus Mariota.

5 Josh Carraway EDGE, TCU On Day 3, most teams will be focusing on “project” players. Prospects who have valuable traits that may require further development at the next level before they are able to make a consistent contribution. For the Titans, Josh Carraway may be the perfect project. Carraway lacks the instincts and strength at the point of attack to be an early contributor. However, his outstanding athleticism and potential on the edge are incredibly intriguing. While he will likely take time to develop and improve his technique, Carraway has a ton of upside that makes his fit with the Titans appealing.

7 Jon Toth Center/Guard, Kentucky With three pending free agents on the interior offensive line, this will likely be a position to address this off-season. While they could resign any of their own free agents or look for outside help, they may just see what the draft has to offer. Jon Toth isn’t a household name, but he’s a four-year starter with the size and toughness to excel in a power-based scheme. He has the traits to be an eventual starter in the league. For now, he should provide solid depth to the interior offensive line in Tennessee.

