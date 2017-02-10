Tennessee Vols Morning Report: Peyton Manning Mobbed, Lady Vols Win, Softball & Baseball

Peyton Manning mobbed, softball and baseball previews, and the women’s basketball Tennessee Vols lead the Volunteers news on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.

Happy Friday to everybody! Vol Nation is ready for another weekend in February, and with football season 100 percent in the rearview mirror, basketball season is in full swing. And given what’s happening there, that’s exciting for Tennessee Vols fans.

But a new season is about to begin.

As we get set to bring you our morning report on Rocky Top, the idea of spring being right around the corner is more real than ever with the start of outdoor sports. While we are in the heart of basketball season, a new season begins today.

And there’s a preview for anther season that begins next week.

Still, there’s basketball news to get to. And there’s also a funny football story to cover that we are going to bring up first.

Peyton Manning mobbed by autograph seekers at Pebble Beach – Bay Area HQ

Former Vol Peyton Manning showed that even in the midst of Tom Brady winning his fifth Super Bowl, he is still the big star in Northern California, Brady’s home area. And at Pebble Beach on Thursday, he got hounded by fans.

Things seemed to get out of control, on an otherwise amazing day at Pebble Beach, as Peyton Manning, who, last year, won Super Bowl 50 at Levi’s Stadium, tried to accommodate a few autograph requests after participating in Facebook’s Million Dollar Hole in One for Charity. Peyton Manning handled the swarms of autograph seekers, many whom had multiple items of memorabilia ready for the former NFL quarterback.

Lady Vols beat Missouri Tigers 77-66 – Dan Fleser, Knoxville News Sentinel

Holly Warlick’s team got back on track with 40 minutes of consistent play, and a dominant fourth quarter, to put away a very solid Missouri Tigers basketball team at Thompson-Boling Arena Thursday night. The win ties them for fourth place in the SEC standings.

Tennessee’s defense solved a Missouri dilemma just in time Thursday night. The Lady Vols made a stand in the fourth quarter, pulling away for a 77-66 SEC women’s basketball victory before a crowd of 8,041 at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Softball season begins with Round Robin – UTSports

Tennessee softball is set to begin today with the 2017 Eagle Round Robin. This tournament includes four games in three days to begin the season, as Ralph and Karen Weekly’s team begin their quest for another NCAA Tournament.

It’s officially Softball Time in Tennessee! The Volunteers open their 2017 campaign this Friday with a doubleheader against Tennessee Tech and Middle Tennessee at the Eagle Round Robin in Statesboro, Ga. UT will also play UNC Greensboro and tournament host Georgia Southern over the weekend. The Vols are coming off their 13th straight NCAA tournament appearance and are ranked No. 15 in both national polls to start the season.

Tennessee baseball picked to finish sixth in the SEC East – SECSports Staff

The SEC Baseball preseason coaches selections came out this week, and Tennessee baseball is picked to finish sixth in the SEC. At the same time, Dave Serrano’s team had no All-SEC selections as he enters his sixth year as the Vols’ head coach.

Florida and LSU have been predicted to win the 2017 Southeastern Conference baseball championship as voted by the league’s 14 head coaches in the annual preseason poll released Thursday. The Preseason All-SEC First and Second Teams, as determined by the head coaches, were also announced. Florida and LSU each garnered six votes, while South Carolina earned two votes. The Gators were predicted to win the SEC Eastern Division, while the Tigers were the favorite to win the SEC Western Division.

