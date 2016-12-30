Tennessee vs Nebraska Music City Bowl Preview: Live Stream, Game Time, TV Info for Vols and Huskers

The Tennessee Volunteers are set to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the Music City Bowl Friday, Dec. 30. Here is the official preview for the match-up.

Two historic programs who had disappointing ends to the 2016 season are now set to meet up in the Music City Bowl for a chance to likely finish the year in the Top 25.

The 8-4 Vols and 9-3 Huskers are both looking to put a strong finish to a bittersweet season.

Tennessee teased fans this year after a 5-0 start before a slew of injuries down the stretch derailed their season.

Nebraska just got a wake-up call by playing tougher teams after a 7-0 start, but an injury to quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. did not make things any easier.

Here is the information you need for the game.

Tennessee Volunteers vs Nebraska Cornhuskers

When: Friday, Dec. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Nissan Stadium; Nashville, Tenn.

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Line: Tennessee -7.5

Over/Under: 57.5

Armstrong is likely not going to start for the Huskers against the Vols due to injury, and Nebraska is also without other key weapons.

Meanwhile, Tennessee is the healthiest it has been since it played the Ohio Bobcats in the third game of the season.

However, the Vols still have major issues at defensive tackle, and they don’t have their elite kick returner in Evan Berry.

This is the first meeting between the two programs since the 1990s, when the Huskers beat the Vols twice at the end of the 1997 and 1999 seasons.

At that time, both programs were in the Top 5. So this game is a far cry from the prestige they used to have when they played.

For Tennessee, a win would be their third straight bowl win, something they haven’t done since the Peyton Manning days. It would also mean their second straight season with nine wins or more. That’s something they haven’t done since 2006 and 2007.

And it could also mean their second straight Top 25 finish.

Although it is a massive disappointment compared to the expectations they had at the start of the year, it still signals major improvement over where the program was before Butch Jones got there.

More from All for Tennessee

This article originally appeared on