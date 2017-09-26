Tennis ball-sized diamond sells for $53 million

An uncut diamond the size of a tennis ball sold for a whopping $53 million Tuesday.

British jeweler Graff said it bought the 1,109-carat gem, the Lesedi La Rona, which was discovered in a Botswana mine in 2015.

“We are thrilled and honored to become the new custodians of this incredible diamond,” company chairman Laurence Graff said in a statement, according to AFP.

In Botswana’s Tswana language, Lesedi La Rona means “our light.”

The diamond, which was previously owned by Canadian miner Lucara Diamond, could be cut into smaller pieces or left whole in a private collection, AFP reported.

“The stone will tell us its story, it will dictate how it wants to be cut, and we will take the utmost care to respect its exceptional properties,” Graff said.

Click for more from AFP.