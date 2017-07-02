Tennis Integrity Unit provisionally suspends Isaac Frost

LONDON (AP) The Tennis Integrity Unit has provisionally suspended Australian tennis player Isaac Frost with immediate effect.

It says the suspension ”will remain in place until the conclusion of Tennis Integrity Unit investigations into alleged breaches of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program.”

The statement on Sunday added: ”During this period Mr Frost, most recently ranked 1498, is excluded from competing in, or attending, any tournament or event organised or sanctioned by the governing bodies of tennis.”

It gave no further details.

The 28-year-old Frost was previously sanctioned under the sport’s anti-corruption program for not co-operating with a TIU investigation. He was suspended from October 2013 to September 2014.