Tensions rise in Dover; budget deal looking unlikely

Delaware’s budget fight is shaping up to be an all-out brawl as the session comes to a close. Late last night political drama hit a fever pitch in the Delaware House of Representatives when an evening session turned sour after House Democrats filed a Grants-in-Aid bill that included a Personal Income tax increase. Republicans cried foul when HB 280 bill was introduced at 11 pm and immediately sent to the Approprations committee, in violation of a rule requiring 24-hour public notice period.

However, the Committee released the bill to the House Floor in minutes, leaving lawmakers scrambling to sift through the 28-page bill. House Minority Leader Danny Short says the tactics used by the Democrats. Republicans left the chamber in protest before the vote took place at midnight, leaving Democrats without the necessary 3/5 majority to pass the bill.

House Minority Leader Danny Short says that Democrats “violated the trust of the taxpayer” through their late night attempts to ramrod the bill through a floor vote.

Yesterday, Republicans offered up a compromise that featuring new increases in state revenue, reversed budget cuts to senior centers and volunteer fire companies and included new reforms to the state financing and budget process. State Senator Gerald Hocker tells WGMD Republicans had a meeting scheduled with Democratic leaders and Governor John Carney to discuss the compromise yesterday afternoon, but it was cancelled at the last minute.

Republicans now contend that since the Democrats control the budget writing process and the majority in the House and Senate, ultimately it is up to them to make a good faith effort to find a compromise, or bear the brunt of the consequences if a budget deal cannot be reached.