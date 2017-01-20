Terminally ill Arizona shelter dog has a bucket list

An Arizona shelter dog with terminal cancer is being treated to a bucket list of activities for his final days.

More on this…

The Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is ensuring that longtime resident Rocko — who was surrendered to them twice — as he nears the end of his life.

“We don’t know how much longer he has. So we’re trying to move as quickly as possible,” shelter employee Melissa Gable told WCMH-TV Columbus.

The 8-year-old lab mix’s first activity was riding in a fire truck thanks to the Mesa Fire Station.

Click for more from the New York Post.