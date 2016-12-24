Terry Bradshaw thinks Mike Tomlin is a good cheerleader, not a good coach

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and FOX football analyst Terry Bradshaw doesn’t think that Mike Tomlin is a good head coach for the Steelers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a first-class organization in the AFC and are a model franchise for any team that aspires to achieve greatness in the NFL. They’ve had so many great Hall of Fame players, but one Steelers great apparently isn’t fond of Pittsburgh’s head coach Mike Tomlin.

FOX Sports analyst and former Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw said on FS1’s Speak For Yourself on Friday about Tomlin, “I don’t think he’s a great head coach at all. He’s a nice coach. To me, I’ve said this, he’s really a great cheerleader guy. I don’t know what he does. I don’t think he’s a great coach at all. His name never pops in my mind when we think about great coaches in the NFL.

Bradshaw being this critical of Tomlin seems a bit odd, but he may have a point. Tomlin had inherited Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback throughout his NFL coaching career. Roethlisberger is a top-10 all-time quarterback, yet Tomlin’s teams don’t always win the AFC North.

Yes, the AFC North has two other strong football organizations in the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals, but Roethlisberger is a certain Hall of Fame at the quarterback position. Baltimore’s Joe Flacco and Cincinnati’s Andy Dalton have a way to go in that regard.

Bradshaw may be holding Tomlin up to a ridiculously high standard. He played for the Steelers under Chuck Noll and won four Super Bowls.

Throwing shade this late in this season at Tomlin might be Bradshaw’s way of getting the Steelers fired up to make a deep run in the AFC Playoffs. Tomlin’s teams usually show up in big games but will play down to opponents. The Tomlin Steelers are a good team, but consistently inconsistent.

