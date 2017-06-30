Tito chats with Matt Underwood about how he’s feeling.
More FOX Sports Ohio Videos
Terry Francona is back to feeling, and poking fun at, himself
Just now
Price after ejection in 11-3 loss to Brewers
20 hours ago
Homer Bailey keeping a positive outlook as he struggles through another poor start
20 hours ago
Corey Kluber credits not rushing back from injury for successful June
1 day ago
Terry Francona after taking three out of four from Texas to win series
1 day ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Kluber continues dominance & mows down 12 batters
1 day ago