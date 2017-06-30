Terry Francona is back to feeling, and poking fun at, himself

By news@wgmd.com -
12

Tito chats with Matt Underwood about how he’s feeling.

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos

Terry Francona is back to feeling, and poking fun at, himself

Terry Francona is back to feeling, and poking fun at, himself

Just now

Price after ejection in 11-3 loss to Brewers

Price after ejection in 11-3 loss to Brewers

20 hours ago

Homer Bailey keeping a positive outlook as he struggles through another poor start

Homer Bailey keeping a positive outlook as he struggles through another poor start

20 hours ago

Corey Kluber credits not rushing back from injury for successful June

Corey Kluber credits not rushing back from injury for successful June

1 day ago

Terry Francona after taking three out of four from Texas to win series

Terry Francona after taking three out of four from Texas to win series

1 day ago

HIGHLIGHTS: Kluber continues dominance & mows down 12 batters

HIGHLIGHTS: Kluber continues dominance & mows down 12 batters

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos»

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR