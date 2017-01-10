Tesla Hires Apple Vet To Lead 'Autopilot' Software Efforts

Tesla Motors Inc. said Tuesday that it has hired Apple Inc. software veteran Chris Lattner to lead its software efforts in autonomous driving. Lattner was named vice president of Autopilot software, Tesla announced, after working at Apple for 11 years. While at Apple, Lattner helped lead the development of Apple’s Swift programming language for app development. “We are very excited that Chris is joining Tesla to lead our Autopilot engineering team and accelerate the future of autonomous driving,” Tesla said in its blog post. Tesla is using Nvidia Corp. hardware in its attempts to develop autonomous cars, after a falling out with Mobileye NV , but attempting to develop its own software.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.