Tesla, Panasonic agree to make PV cells in Buffalo, New York

TOKYO –  Japanese electronics company Panasonic and U.S. electric car maker Tesla plan to begin production of photovoltaic cells and modules at a factory in Buffalo, New York.

The two companies said Tuesday that Panasonic will pay capital costs for the manufacturing. Palo Alto, California-based Tesla made a “long-term purchase commitment” to Panasonic.

They gave no financial figures.

The factory in Buffalo is under development by SolarCity Corp., a San Mateo, California-based solar panel company owned by Tesla. The PV cells and modules it produces will be used in solar panels for non-solar roof products and solar glass tile roofs that Tesla plans to begin making.

Production is due to begin in mid-2017. Tesla said it will create 1,400 jobs in Buffalo, 500 in manufacturing and plans further expansion in Buffalo.

