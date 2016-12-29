Tess Holliday talks post-baby bod: I'm 'still fat and that's OK!'

Plus size model Tess Holliday is facing her body shamers straight on – again.

Taking to Instagram, she’s proudly admitting to her own insecurities and the struggles she faces daily in her new post-baby bod.

Holliday gave birth to baby Bowie six months ago. She talked about the difficultly she’s been having accepting the inevitable changes to her pre-baby figure, and the “battle” she’s fighting.

A photo posted by Plus Model✖️ Mom ✖️ Feminist🎄 (@tessholliday) on Dec 23, 2016 at 8:03pm PST

“It’s been 6 months & my stomach is lower, my breasts are a different shape, new stretch marks & I feel like a stranger in my body more than ever,” Holliday wrote. “I wasn’t anticipating this at all.”

The Mississippi native has become a kind of body-positive activist. The first size-22 in the industry, Holliday has been quick to address the overwhelming criticism of her body.

On her recent Instagram post she says, “I debated on whether or not to post this, but I think it’s important to be honest about what it’s like to be a woman in the media, who recently had a baby & the pressure that’s put on new moms to ‘lose the baby weight,’” Holliday continued. “I was fat before, I carried a healthy baby & guess what, still fat … & THAT’S OK.”

Engaged to Australian artist Nick Holliday, she says doesn’t square with a partner’s job to “lift your spirits,” adding, “We have to be our own cheerleaders. So that’s what I will do, take it day by day. It’s a journey, not a race … & a beautiful one at that. #6monthspostpartum. #effyourbeautystandards.”

I’m gonna post a million photos from yesterday bc it was perfect, k? (Also my older son spent Christmas morning with us then decided to go to his dads for the rest of the day before any of you try me) ✌🏻 A photo posted by Plus Model✖️ Mom ✖️ Feminist🎄 (@tessholliday) on Dec 26, 2016 at 1:37pm PST

She is already mom of son Rylee, 10, from a previous relationship.

Holliday was slammed in April after posting photos of herself pregnant.

To her trolls she wrote, “It’s also okay to tell someone to f–k off when they give you unsolicited advice about what’s ‘best’ for you & your baby,” she wrote. “As women, we know what’s best & that’s our business … No one else’s.”