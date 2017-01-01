Texans at Titans live stream: How to watch online

The Tennessee Titans will host the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon in Week 17. Here is how to watch this AFC South rivalry game online.

Week 17 of the 2016 NFL season will be on display Sunday, Jan. 1. One of the early afternoon games will be between AFC South rivals in the Houston Texans (9-6) and the Tennessee Titans (8-7).

Kickoff from Nissan Stadium in Nashville will be at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon. CBS will have the AFC telecast. The available live stream can be found on CBSSports.com.

Houston has won the AFC South for the second straight season. The Texans will be the No. 4 seed in the 2016 AFC Playoffs. They will host the No. 5 seed in the AFC Wild Card round at NRG Stadium in Houston next weekend. Houston will play either the Kansas City Chiefs, the Oakland Raiders, or the Miami Dolphins.

Tennessee saw its AFC Playoff hopes evaporate in Week 16 by losing on the road to the rival Jacksonville Jaguars and starting quarterback Marcus Mariota in the process. The Titans had themselves a solid year, but ultimately came up short down the stretch to miss the AFC Playoffs. Matt Cassel will start in place for Mariota on Sunday.

Date: Sunday, Jan. 1

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Venue: Nissan Stadium

TV Info: CBS

Live Stream: CBSSports.com

According to OddsShark.com, the Titans will be laying three points at home to the visiting Texans. The associated moneylines for this AFC South rivalry game are Tennessee -170 and Houston +150. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 40 points.

Houston might rest players on Sunday to get ready for the Texans’ AFC Wild Card Game next weekend. While Tennessee will be trotting out a backup quarterback in Cassel, this could be a game that the Titans could win to improve to 9-7.

