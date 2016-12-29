Texans head to Titans looking to sweep AFC South this season

HOUSTON (9-6) at TENNESSEE (8-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Titans by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Houston 6-8-1, Tennessee 6-9

SERIES RECORD – Titans lead 15-14

LAST MEETING – Texans beat Titans 27-20, Oct. 2.

LAST WEEK – Texans beat Bengals 12-10; Titans lost to Jaguars 38-17

AP PRO32 RANKING – Texans No. 12, Titans No. 17

TEXANS OFFENSE – OVERALL (28), RUSH (6), PASS (29).

TEXANS DEFENSE – OVERALL (1), RUSH (14), PASS (2).

TITANS OFFENSE – OVERALL (9), RUSH (3), PASS (24).

TITANS DEFENSE – OVERALL (21), RUSH (5), PASS (31).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Texans just clinched second straight AFC South title, fourth in last six seasons. That ties Texans for third-most division titles since 2011 behind New England (six) and Denver (five). … Texans have won 10 straight vs. AFC South opponents. … With win, Texans can post third 10-win season in franchise history and first since 2012. … Texans QB Tom Savage has thrown for 436 yards in past two games after high-priced starter Brock Osweiler was benched.. … Houston RB Lamar Miller ranks sixth in AFC with 1,073 rushing yards. … Texans RB Alfred Blue ran for first TD this season last week. … Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins is one of nine in NFL history with 50 or more catches and 800 yards or more receiving in each of first four seasons. Hopkins is averaging 113.3 yards per game with four TDs in past four games vs. Titans. … Houston WR Will Fuller ranks third among NFL rookies with 611 yards receiving. . Texans DE Jadeveon Clowney has sack in three straight games and has career-high six sacks. Clowney ranks fourth in NFL with 16 tackles for loss. … With win, Titans can tie biggest turnaround in franchise history, matching six-win improvements in 1967 and 1974. … Titans looking for first winning record since going 9-7 in 2011. … Titans QB Matt Cassel threw TD pass coming off bench last week. Cassel threw for 201 yards with three TDs with 122.9 passer rating in last start vs. Texans on Nov. 17, 2010. Starter Marcus Mariota (broken leg) is out. … Titans RB DeMarco Murray ranks third in NFL with 1,266 yards rushing and leads NFL since 2014 with 3,813 yards rushing. Murray has 1,609 yards from scrimmage, eighth most in single season in franchise history. … Titans RB Derrick Henry ranks fifth among NFL rookies with four TDs rushing. … WR Rishard Matthews is first Titans player with 800 yards or more receiving (831) and eight or more TD catches since 2004. .. TE Delanie Walker has seven TD catches, tied for second among NFL tight ends. Walker is tied for second among NFL tight ends over last two seasons with 154 catches, and third with 1,853 yards receiving. … Fantasy Tip: Henry has run for three TDs in past four games for Titans.

—

