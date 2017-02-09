Texas A&M Basketball: Aggies Edge Missouri at Home

The Texas A&M basketball team was able to hold serve on their home court Wednesday night, besting Missouri in a close game.

Robert Williams and Admon Gilder led the Aggies to a three-point win over Missouri moving them to 5-6 in conference play. Coming off a strong game against LSU, the Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Team added another W to thethe win column with a 76-73 victory over the Missouri Tigers.

The outcome of the game was generated by a slew of factors that went right for the Aggies.

1. Rebounds

Rebounds were the secret ingredient to tonight’s victory. The Aggies were big on the glass, securing 40 total rebounds throughout the game. 29 nine of those came on the defensive end while the remaining 11 were offensive rebounds. Texas A&M used those offensive rebounds to their advantage and turned them into 14 second chance points—something to be proud of if you’re an Aggie fan.

2. A Hot Start

Playing with home court advantage, the Aggies came out of the locker room hot. They scored 10 straight points before the Tigers made a bucket. This momentum was carried throughout the first half as the Aggies went into halftime with a 6-point edge. One can argue this early momentum sealed the win for the Aggies over the Tigers.

3. Gilder and Williams

Sophomore Admon Gilder led the squad in the scoring, chipping in 22 points with 18 of those coming from behind the arch. Freshman Robert Williams boosted the team to victory with a double-double with 16 rebounds and 18 points. Key starters like these two are vital to continued success for the Aggies.

What’s Next?

It is pretty obvious this isn’t the same team Coach Kennedy had a year ago at this time. The simple fact that the Missouri Tigers hadn’t won an away conference game in over 31 attempts shows that it wasn’t surprising the Aggies won on Wednesday. However, you can’t rule out a chance at the NCAA tournament just yet. The chances are slim, but there is still a chance.

The Aggies will travel to Gainesville, Florida to battle the No. 17 Florida Gators on Saturday with hopes of evening out their conference record to 6-6 and improving their overall record to 10-12. A win in Gator country would definitely be a highlight to the season and would look good in the eyes of the selection committee.

