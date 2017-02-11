Texas A&M Basketball: Ags Hope to Enter Bubble Talk with Win at No. 17 Florida

The Texas A&M basketball team desperately needs a statement win. Beating a ranked team on the road is the right place to start.

The Florida Gators are riding a five game winning streak into Saturday’s contest with the Aggies. Last weekend the No. 17 Gators knocked off Kentucky in Rupp Arena. Texas A&M is 0-4 against top 25 RPI teams. No better time to change that winless streak than the present.

If the Aggies are going to make a run at the NCAA tournament they need a big win on the road. Despite a woeful performance against Vanderbilt, Texas A&M has won four of their last five conference games.

Florida is one of the deepest teams in the SEC. They have seven different players averaging more than 20 minutes played. They don’t have a Malik Monk or a Sindarius Thornwell, but they do have several good shooters and height. Junior center John Egbunu is 6’11”.

The Gators are one of the better shooting three point teams in the conference. KeVaughn Allen and Devin Robinson are both shooting better than .385 from long range. Texas A&M would be wise to limit the number of open looks they get on Saturday.

Robert Williams is going to have to take center stage for the Aggies to pull the upset. The talented freshman has posted back to back 18 point performances. On Wednesday against Missouri number 44 notched a double-double.

Tyler Davis has been a consistent force, but he hasn’t taken over a game since West Virginia. Against he Mountaineers he posted 19 points, 18 rebounds and 4 blocks. Those two on the inside have been crucial ingredients to Aggie victories this season. They free up guys like Admon Gilder and JC Hampton to have open lanes to the basket.

It’s going to take everything the Aggies have to win this game. But, if they do find a way, it could make for an interesting conversation come March.

