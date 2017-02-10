Texas A&M Basketball: Late Runs Could Be the Key to Future Success

The Texas A&M basketball team seems to be at its best when they face their largest deficits. Could the Aggies channel their late surges into future success?

Late game runs have been a common occurrence this season. Let’s look back to November 25th, 2016. With just under 15 minutes left in the game the Virginia Tech Hokies hit a three to go up 17 points. It felt as if the Texas A&M basketball team would surely suffer their second loss of the season.

What happened next is what has become the trend for this basketball team: a late game run. In the final 14:36, Texas A&M went on a 32-12 run and won the game 68-65.

One month later, the Aggies were down 20 points with 4:15 left in the game against a ranked Arizona squad. Then they went on an 18-0 run. They wouldn’t pull that one out, losing by four points after a pair of late game free throws by the Wildcats.

There were more late bursts. The Aggies went on a 13-2 run to close out the game against Georgia. Again, against West Virginia the team rallied with a 16-5 run in the closing minutes.

More from Gig Em Gazette

SEC

Late runs shine hope on the future

This season has fallen short of expectations. More than that, it has cast some doubt on the legitimacy of the Aggies’ status as contenders in the future. These late scoring outbursts suggest that this team still has the grit and fire needed to make a post season push next season.

If Robert Williams stays in Aggieland, we could have a starting five filled with potential future NBA players, with the insertion of JJ Caldwell in at point guard.

The team would also ideally face fewer early deficits or scoring droughts with the addition of a true point guard to next year’s roster. The turnover plagued 2016 squad has reminded us just how valuable it can be to have a ball handler like Caldwell on the court. This team needs somebody who can consistently hold onto the ball.

If we face fewer double digit deficits, our team could use their experience of executing late game runs to finish off opponents, rather than come back from behind against them.

What could be in 2017

The four large late game runs from this season would have won us the game if we started them down single digits instead of double digits. And if Texas A&M is able to win games against teams like Arizona and West Virginia, look out NCAA.

Look for the Aggies to keep themselves away from scoring droughts next year with JJ Caldwell at point guard. This team is going to be able to turn it on late in games to compete with any basketball team in the nation. With a team full of talent and heart, Texas A&M’s basketball team could surprise and make a push for a deep postseason run.

***Stats from 12th Man***

This article originally appeared on

Hoops Dynasty Recruit, Game Plan & Compete For Prizes

Play Now!