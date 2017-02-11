Texas A&M Football: Could the Dallas Cowboys Draft Myles Garrett?

ESPN released video of former Texas A&M football star Myles Garrett asking Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboy to trade up and draft him.

Before Cowboys fans get their hopes too high, Brent Zwerneman broke the other part of this story late Friday night. “Odd that ESPN explains separately that this is in jest from 2 months ago at Home Depot Awards,” he said on Twitter, “no explanation given why the sudden release.”

No one can blame Myles Garrett for being reluctant to collect his first NFL paycheck in Cleveland, Ohio. However, anyone that’s seen his media appearances over the course of the past year can tell you that he’s not going to start an Eli Manning-esque drama on draft night.

In fact, Garrett announced this week that he would not be attending the NFL Draft in person. Rather than sit under the lights, he’s chosen to experience the draft in his home with his family and closest friends. He really is a class act.

Of course, all that common sense doesn’t stop Cowboy fans from dreaming. Jerry Jones was rumored to have wanted to draft Johnny Manziel, only to have the draft card ripped from his hands. The Cowboys were an extremely talented football team this season. Could the addition a premier pass rusher like Garrett put them over the top?

If the Cowboys, or anyone else for that matter, wants Myles Garrett they’re going to have to pay a hefty sum. When the Redskins traded up from the six spot to the second overall pick to select RG3 they sent the St. Louis Rams eight picks. That included a couple of first rounders.

Common sense says it won’t happen. But then again, when has Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys every really cared about common sense?

