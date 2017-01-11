Texas A&M Football: Dat Nguyen Named to College Football Hall of Fame

The 2017 College Football Hall of Fame class was filled with an impressive list of stars, but none more dear to Texas A&M than former linebacker Dat Nguyen.

Nguyen played linebacker at Texas A&M from 1995-1998. He has more tackles than any other player in school history. The Rockport, Texas native led the team in tackles in all four of his seasons. He remains the only player to accomplish that feat.

His ability to get to the football and make plays earned him numerous awards. During his senior season, Nguyen was named Big XII defensive player of the year, Cotton Bowl MVP, and the Bednarik Award. Nguyen also has a pair of 20 tackle games to his name.

The Aggie legend was a third round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 1999. He played seven seasons in Dallas before retiring in 2006.

When asked about Nguyen, Former head coach R.C. Slocum told the Bryan-College Station Eagle:

“Dat Nguyen is so deserving of this award. He was an amazing player, starting for four straight seasons without missing a game. However, more important was the leadership he gave to our team through his great character and example.” – BCS Eagle

Nguyen was one of four defensive players inducted to this year’s class. Three coaches were also inducted: Danny Ford, Larry Kehres, and Steve Spurrier. Spurrier, along with fellow inductee Peyton Manning represented the 2017 class during the introductions of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday in Tampa Bay, Florida.

